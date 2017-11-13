Pettersson leads the AHL Milwaukee Admirals with 13 points (3G, 9A) through 13 games this season.

Pettersson is a big reason why the Ads are currently sitting in second place in the AHL's Central Division, just two points behind the Manitoba Moose. Before signing an entry-level contract with the Preds back in May, the 23-year-old Pettersson registered 64 points over three seasons playing in Sweden's SHL. He will likely need some more seasoning at the minor-league level before he gets a callup to the big club, but his future appears bright at the moment.