Gudbranson (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's game against Carolina, NHL.com reports.
Gudbranson has missed the last two game but is expected to fill a top-pair role for Monday's tilt. He's averaging 17:07 of ice time with one assist in eight games since joining Nashville.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Gudbranson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Predators' Erik Gudbranson: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Predators' Erik Gudbranson: Predators debut on tap•
-
Predators' Erik Gudbranson: Heads to Music City•
-
Senators' Erik Gudbranson: Will play Thursday•
-
Senators' Erik Gudbranson: Still unavailable•