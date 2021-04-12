The Predators acquired Gudbranson via trade from the Senators on Monday for prospect Brandon Fortunato and a 2023 seventh-round pick, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Injuries have torched the Predators' blue line, and Gudbranson will help patch up that unit. The 2010 third overall pick has endured a decline in his performance in recent years, but he'll bring a veteran presence with 554 NHL games in his ledger, recording 21 goals and 55 assists in the process. The 29-year-old could make his Predators debut as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.