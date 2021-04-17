Gudbranson (not injury related) is expected to make his Predators debut in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Gudbranson has completed his quarantine after being traded from Ottawa on Monday. The 29-year-old is expected to skate with Ben Harpur on the third pairing. Through 36 games with the Senators this season, Gudbranson posted three points, 92 hits and a minus-13 rating.