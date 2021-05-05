Gudbranson (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Columbus and will not play, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

With a single point in eight contests with his new club -- and just three in 36 with Ottawa prior to joining Nashville -- Gudbranson doesn't do much to move the fantasy needle on a regular basis. His next chance to return will come Friday against the visiting Hurricanes.