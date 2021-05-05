Gudbranson (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Columbus and will not play, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
With a single point in eight contests with his new club -- and just three in 36 with Ottawa prior to joining Nashville -- Gudbranson doesn't do much to move the fantasy needle on a regular basis. His next chance to return will come Friday against the visiting Hurricanes.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Gudbranson: Predators debut on tap•
-
Predators' Erik Gudbranson: Heads to Music City•
-
Senators' Erik Gudbranson: Will play Thursday•
-
Senators' Erik Gudbranson: Still unavailable•
-
Senators' Erik Gudbranson: Heads back to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Erik Gudbranson: Pots first goal of 2020-21•