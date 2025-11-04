Haula scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Haula's offense is heating up again with four points, including two on the power play, over his last four games. He opened the season on a four-game point streak but followed it up with six scoreless outings. The 34-year-old has three goals, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests this season while filling a middle-six role with power-play time.