Haula was traded to the Predators from the Devils on Wednesday in exchange for Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Haula's offense diminished during his time with the Devils, going from 41 points two years ago to 35 points in 2023-24 and just 21 points in 69 regular-season games in 2024-25. That doesn't bode well for his production moving forward, but he should be a regular in the Predators' lineup as a middle-six forward, either at center or on the wing. Haula can also add some hits and PIM, which should work well with the other gritty players that will be around him with his new team.