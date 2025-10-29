Haula logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Haula snapped a six-game point drought with Tuesday's performance and earned his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 34-year-old has centered the third line so far and also sees time in all situations. His first assist Tuesday came on the power play, which was his first point with the man advantage this year. He's at two goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 11 appearances to begin his second stint in Nashville.