Haula contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Florida on Monday.
Haula assisted on Nick Cousins' eventual game-winner early in the second period, then he provided an insurance tally with his only shot of the night 2:39 into the final frame. Haula has produced three points in his last two contests and five points in his last six.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Strikes from thin angle•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Scores lone goal shorthanded•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Notches pair of points Thursday•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Supplies two assists in rout•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Rejoins lineup, scores PP goal•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Dishes helper•