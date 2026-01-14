Haula scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Haula found the back of the net just over three minutes into the second period to give the Predators a 2-1 lead before the second ended 3-3. With the twine finder, Haula now has eight goals, 24 points, 77 shots on net, 55 hits and 27 blocks over 46 games this season. While he hasn't recorded an assist across his last seven games, the 34-year-old center has three goals in that span, proving that his all-around play style doesn't exclude putting tallies on the scoreboard. With eight points, 36 shots on net, 13 hits and 13 blocks in his last 15 games, he holds solid value in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.