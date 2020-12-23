Haula penned a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Nashville on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

It's a significant salary reduction for Haula considering he was learning $2.75 million AAV on his previous deal. The Preds recently brought back Mikael Granlund as well, so it's not immediately clear which player will take on the third-line center role, though one of the two could move to the wing. In 48 combined appearances for Florida and Carolina last year, Haula registered 12 goals on 92 shots and 10 assists, including eight power-play points. With the shortened campaign, Haula figures to provide similar production in the 20-30 point range, making him a decent mid-range fantasy option.