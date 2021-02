Haula is not on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay and is a healthy scratch, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

With four assists and no goals in 12 games this season, Haula has been anything but valuable from a fantasy perspective thus far. He received 3:14 of power-play time Monday against the Lightning but wasn't able to hit the scoresheet, so he'll take a breather Tuesday.