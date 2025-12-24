Haula distributed an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Haula recorded the primary helper on Steven Stamkos' game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Predators to their third consecutive win. With the apple, Haula is up to 14 assists, 19 points, 51 shots on goal, 46 hits and 21 blocks through 36 appearances this season. The 34-year-old center has been a strong complementary source of offense for Nashville with nine points over his last 15 games during the team's resurgence. His all-around category coverage makes him a solid streaming option in deep leagues while the Preds continue to excel as a team.