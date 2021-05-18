Haula scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.
Haula's second-period goal tied the game at 2-2, but that was the last tally for the Predators in the contest. The 30-year-old Finn racked up 21 points in 51 regular-season contests as a middle-six forward. Ten of his points came in his last 15 outings -- Haula should carry some momentum into the postseason given his hot finish to the campaign.
