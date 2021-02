Haula scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Haula's second-period tally put his seven-game point drought to rest. It was also his first goal in 18 contests this year. The Finnish forward has added four assists, 21 shots on goal and 23 hits. Haula had 24 points in 48 outings between the Hurricanes and the Panthers last year, but it's safe to say he's come in under expectations in his first campaign with the Predators.