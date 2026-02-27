Predators' Erik Haula: Looks good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haula (not injury related) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Haula is slated to be in action after dealing with travel issues returning from the Olympics. The 34-year-old should be good to play in a middle-six role, and he should also be a candidate for power-play time.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Nets two goals against Slovakia•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Tallies twice in 800th game•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Helps out on OT winner•