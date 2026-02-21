Haula scored two goals and placed three shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Haula was incredibly active in the second period, where he posted a two-minute minor penalty before he scored his first goal. The latter of his two twine finders was an empty netter for Finland's sixth and final goal of the game. The 34-year-old Haula finished the Olympics with three goals and six points, which is currently tied for 11th in the tournament. He'll return to Nashville with a bronze medal and could be in for a solid stretch of NHL play if he can maintain the momentum he built up during the Olympics.