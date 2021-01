Haula has just a single assist in four games this season.

Haula scored a respectable 12 goals and 24 points in 48 combined games with the Hurricanes and Panthers last season, but clearly hasn't quite settled in with his new team yet. He's currently averaging roughly 15 minutes per game centering the Preds' third line, with a healthy 2:24 coming on the power play, so he should start finding the scoresheet soon enough.