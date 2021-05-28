Haula recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Haula set up a Nick Cousins goal just 1:44 into the contest. The 30-year-old Haula put up a decent four points, 11 shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating in six playoff appearances, mainly in a middle-six role. The Finn is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after posting 21 points, 85 shots on goal and 63 hits in 51 regular-season outings.