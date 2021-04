Haula scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two hits in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Haula gave the Predators a lead at 6:36 of the second period. He also picked up an assist on Nick Cousins' goal later in the frame. The 30-year-old Haula snapped his six-game point drought with his second multi-point effort of the year. The Finn is up to 13 points, 53 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-2 rating through 37 contests.