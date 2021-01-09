Haula (personal) joined his teammates for practice Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Haula was away from the team for the start of camp to be present for the birth of his first child, but he'll now set his sights on getting up to speed ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old forward picked up 12 goals and 24 points in 48 games split between the Hurricanes and Panthers last season and is expected to open the 2020-21 campaign on the Predators' third line.