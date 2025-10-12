Haula scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Haula gave the Preds a 2-1 lead at the 13:13 mark of the second period with a deflected shot. The playmaker won't have a lot of fantasy upside as long as he remains in a bottom-six role, but he's enjoying a solid start to the campaign with points in his first two appearances in 2025-26. If he can keep this pace up, he might be worth adding to your roster, but always as a matchup-dependent depth piece.