Haula scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over Dallas.

Haula knocked home Mattias Ekholm's wraparound rebound with 1:28 left in overtime, picking up his third goal in the last three contests. The 30-year-old Haula has chipped in with 19 points in 48 games in his first season with the Predators.