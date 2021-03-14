Haula scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning after missing the previous three games as a healthy scratch.

Haula now has just eight points in 24 games this season, and is currently skating mainly on the Preds' fourth line. After scoring a career-high 55 points with the Golden Knights three seasons ago, Haula has proven he can be a solid fantasy contributor if he finds himself in the right situation, however, it's becoming increasingly clear that Nashville is not a great fit for him.