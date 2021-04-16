Haula scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Haula got loose on a shorthanded breakaway, converting on a feed from Colton Sissons for the Predators' lone goal. The 30-year-old Haula has made only infrequent contributions on offense with 14 points through 41 games. Two of his five goals this year have come while shorthanded.
