Haula scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Haula got loose on a shorthanded breakaway, converting on a feed from Colton Sissons for the Predators' lone goal. The 30-year-old Haula has made only infrequent contributions on offense with 14 points through 41 games. Two of his five goals this year have come while shorthanded.