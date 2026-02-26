Haula (not injury related) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Chicago, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Haula is dealing with travel issues after playing for Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to join the Predators in time for Thursday's matchup. Even if he's unavailable against the Blackhawks, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up in Dallas on Saturday.