Haula scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Haula was nearly at the goal line on the right-wing side when he flicked the puck past Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban for an insurance tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Haula has six goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-2 rating through 45 contests.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Scores lone goal shorthanded•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Notches pair of points Thursday•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Supplies two assists in rout•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Rejoins lineup, scores PP goal•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Dishes helper•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Lights lamp Thursday•