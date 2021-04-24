Haula scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Haula was nearly at the goal line on the right-wing side when he flicked the puck past Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban for an insurance tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Haula has six goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-2 rating through 45 contests.