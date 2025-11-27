Haula scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Haula ended his eight-game goal drought at 14:42 of the third period. He also picked up an assist for the second game in a row when he helped out on Michael Bunting's opening tally in the first. Haula has been a regular on the second line this season, recording four goals, 13 points (five on the power play), 31 shots on net, 34 hits, 11 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances. He's over halfway to surpassing his 21-point total from 69 regular-season outings with the Devils last year.