Haula recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Haula set up the first and third goals of Rocco Grimaldi's four-goal outing. Thursday marked Haula's first multi-point effort of the season. The Finn has struggled this year with 11 points, 41 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating in 30 contests.