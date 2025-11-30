Predators' Erik Haula: Supplies two helpers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haula posted a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Haula helped out on Nick Blankenburg's power-play tally in the second period and Luke Evangelista's goal at even strength in the third. With five points over his last four games, Haula is starting to gain momentum on offense. The Finnish forward is up to 15 points (six on the power play), 33 shots on net, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 25 appearances, primarily in a second-line role.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Supplies goal, assist in win•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Buries power-play goal•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Dishes two assists in loss•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Tallies again in loss•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Registers assist in Preds debut•