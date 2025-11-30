Haula posted a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Haula helped out on Nick Blankenburg's power-play tally in the second period and Luke Evangelista's goal at even strength in the third. With five points over his last four games, Haula is starting to gain momentum on offense. The Finnish forward is up to 15 points (six on the power play), 33 shots on net, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 25 appearances, primarily in a second-line role.