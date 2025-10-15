Haula scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Haula has been a big part of the Predators' offense to start 2025-26, earning two goals and two assists over four games. The 34-year-old has occupied a middle-six role, and he's picked up power-play time recently -- he logged 1:43 with the man advantage Tuesday, out of a total of 17:29 of ice time. Haula has added some category coverage in fantasy with five shots on net, eight hits, six PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He won't keep up this scoring pace, but he could be useful in deeper formats.