Predators' Erik Haula: Tallies in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haula scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.
Haula has a goal and two assists over his last three games. The 34-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net, 70 hits, 34 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 56 outings this season. He's mostly played in a second-line role, and he could take run at the 40-point mark for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Tallies twice in 800th game•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Helps out on OT winner•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Making impact with man advantage•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Supplies two helpers in loss•
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Supplies goal, assist in win•