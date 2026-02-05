Haula scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Haula has a goal and two assists over his last three games. The 34-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net, 70 hits, 34 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 56 outings this season. He's mostly played in a second-line role, and he could take run at the 40-point mark for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.