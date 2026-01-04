Haula scored two goals on six shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Haula celebrated his 800th career game in style, picking up both goals just 1:33 apart in the first period. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 29 versus the Jets -- the Finnish forward had a mere six points in 14 outings in December. For the season, he's at seven goals, 23 points, 67 shots on net, 52 hits, 24 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 41 appearances. He's already surpassed the 21 points he had across 69 regular-season contests with the Devils in 2024-25.