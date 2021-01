Haula (personal) will miss the start of the Predators' training camp, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Haula is currently away from the team as he prepares for the birth of his first child. The 29-year-old forward picked up 12 goals and 24 points in 48 games split between the Hurricanes and Panthers last season and should primarily skate on Nashville's third line during the upcoming campaign.