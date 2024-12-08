Svechkov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Svechkov tallied with 1:57 left in the third period to break up Linus Ullmark's shutout bid. He has two goals over his last four games, accounting for all of his points at the NHL level. Through eight appearances, Svechkov has added nine shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 21-year-old is getting a chance in a middle-six role at even strength and on the second power-play unit, but he still has a lot to prove before he'll be an option for fantasy managers.