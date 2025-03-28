Svechkov scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Svechkov found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 23, when he notched a goal in a 6-5 win over the Sharks, and that might allow him to rediscover his best form. Svechkov's lack of production since the 4 Nations break has been astonishing, as he's notched only five points (one goal, four assists) in his last 17 outings.