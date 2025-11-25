Svechkov scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

Svechkov tied the game briefly in the first period with his first goal of the season. The 22-year-old forward has just two points to go with 25 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-9 rating across 20 outings this season. He's playing bottom-six minutes, in part due to his lack of offense but also because he fills more of a defensive role at center. Svechkov's unlikely to be an option for most fantasy managers given his limited contributions on a low-scoring team.