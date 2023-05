Svechkov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Friday.

Svechkov was selected 19th overall in the 2021 Draft and spent last season with Moscow Spartak of the KHL. He had two goals and four points in 27 games. Svechkov also saw action this season in the VHL -- the Russian equivalent of the AHL -- where he had five goals and seven points in nine playoff games. Svechkov projects to be a middle-six forward with the Predators.