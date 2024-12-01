Svechkov scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The goal was Svechkov's first point at the NHL level. The 21-year-old has played in five straight games, and he's getting an extended look due to the Predators struggles out of the gate this year. If they continue to perform poorly, Svechkov could see a larger role -- and it's unlikely he'll be heading back to AHL Milwaukee unless he enters a deep slump. In addition to his goal, he has six shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while logging bottom-six minutes.