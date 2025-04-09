Svechkov potted the game-winning goal and went plus-1 in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

Svechkov fired just one shot on goal Tuesday, but it came at the right time -- he walked down the slot and blew one past Marcus Hogberg's blocker to seal the comeback victory for Nashville. Svechkov's tally ended a five-game goal drought, though he's only found the back of the net twice since Jan. 23. The 22-year-old has recorded eight goals, 16 points, 62 shots on goal and a minus-15 rating over 48 appearances in his rookie campaign.