Svechkov was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Svechkov produced eight goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 32 hits across 52 NHL regular-season outings in 2024-25. He should be back with the Predators next year after competing in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

