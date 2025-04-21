Svechkov was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Svechkov produced eight goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 32 hits across 52 NHL regular-season outings in 2024-25. He should be back with the Predators next year after competing in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
