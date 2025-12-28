Svechkov tallied a goal, placed four shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Svechkov refused to bow out of Saturday's contest down two scores, as he netted a late goal with the Predators at a man disadvantage. With the shorthanded twine finder, he is up to two goals, nine points, 47 shots on net and 27 hits through 35 appearances this season. Despite producing points at a slower rate than he did in his rookie campaign, the 22-year-old center has taken a step forward in other areas, such as his pace for producing shots on net, blocks and hits. While his offensive numbers cap his overall fantasy value, he has solid potential to develop into a strong middle-six option for Nashville up the center of the ice.