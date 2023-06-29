Nilsson was selected 43rd overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Last year was a tale of two seasons for Nilsson in many ways. He dominated the Swedish Jr. league (19G, 41P in 36GP), earning an 18-game trial with Rogle's main club in the SHL, where he failed to manage even a single point. A highly creative passer, Nilsson has both the hands and smarts to beat opposing defenders one-on-one. He skates fine and is an asset with the man advantage. With no noticeable shortcomings in his game, Nilsson would appear to be a to have a chance to make it as a middle-six weapon for Nashville at some point down the road. He appears likely to spend at least the next couples of seasons back in Sweden.