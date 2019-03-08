Predators' Filip Forsberg: Absent from practice again

Forsberg missed practice for the second straight day Friday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Forsberg's absence from practice Thursday was chalked up as a maintenance day by the team, but the fact he still isn't on the ice with his teammates will no doubt raise red flags for fans and fantasy owners alike. Until the team provides more clarity on the situation, the winger should probably be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Carolina.

More News
Our Latest Stories