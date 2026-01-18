Forsberg scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Forsberg scored at 19:38 of the third period, far too late to make a difference. That's goals in consecutive games for the winger, who had gone 11 contests without scoring prior to this two-game road trip. The 31-year-old is up to 18 goals, 36 points (11 on the power play), 139 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances this season.