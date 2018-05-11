Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist, but Preds fall short

Forsberg managed a power-play assist in Thursday's Game 7 series loss to the Jets.

The Predators suffered a 5-1 loss at Bridgestone Arena, but fans in Nashville should be proud of yet another excellent run by Forsberg and Co. After producing the best points-per-game rate (0.955) of his career during the regular season, Forsberg collected 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) through 13 games in the playoffs, having matched up against the Avalanche and Jets. The winger's fantasy value continues to grow and he's flirting with elite status as we look ahead to the 2018-19 campaign.