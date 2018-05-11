Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist, but Preds fall short
Forsberg managed a power-play assist in Thursday's Game 7 series loss to the Jets.
The Predators suffered a 5-1 loss at Bridgestone Arena, but fans in Nashville should be proud of yet another excellent run by Forsberg and Co. After producing the best points-per-game rate (0.955) of his career during the regular season, Forsberg collected 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) through 13 games in the playoffs, having matched up against the Avalanche and Jets. The winger's fantasy value continues to grow and he's flirting with elite status as we look ahead to the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Delivers power-play apple in Game 4•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points, nine shots not enough in Game 3•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three assists•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Bags another goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores two points in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...