Forsberg recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Forsberg had the secondary helper on an Eeli Tolvanen goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Forsberg has two points in his last three games after he shook off a five-game drought. The Swede has accumulated 29 points (11 tallies, 18 helpers), 116 shots on goal, 43 hits and 14 PIM through 34 contests.