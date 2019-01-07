Predators' Filip Forsberg: All systems go
Forsberg (hand) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's road game in Toronto, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg's removal from IR all but ensures that he'll be in the lineup when the Preds take on the Maple Leafs in a battle of league powerhouses. The Swedish forward will slot back into a top-six role and should also factor into Nashville's power-play plans now that he's back in the lineup. In 26 games, the 24-year-old has 14 goals and 22 points. Ladies and gentlemen, the time has finally come to get Forsberg back in your fantasy lineups.
