Forsberg scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Forsberg set up Gustav Nyquist's opening tally late in the first period before extending Nashville's lead to 2-0 with a power-play marker in the second. The 29-year-old Forsberg would add a second goal in the final frame, cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net to seal the Preds' 3-0 victory. It's the second straight three-point effort from Forsberg -- he has points in 12 of his last 13 matchups, totaling 12 goals and 10 assists in that span. Forsberg's up to 38 goals and 77 points through 70 games this season, seven shy of his career high set in 2021-22.