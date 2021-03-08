Forsberg recorded a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Forsberg has a multi-point streak of three games, during which he's posted a goal and six helpers. The 26-year-old's been a strong playmaker as well as a good scorer with 10 goals and 16 helpers in 25 games. He's picked up 10 of his points on the power play. Forsberg has added 97 shots on goal, 31 hits and 12 PIM.